Disaster relief program helps in Temple after recent storms

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — “I mean honestly it was scary. The house just started rumbling… and I mean rumbling,” Temple resident Steven Doroso said.

As destructive weather swept through our community, many of our neighbors are still in need of help.

Texans on Mission, also known as Texas Baptist Men, is one of many groups that have come to Central Texas to offer assistance.

The group has brought two chainsaw teams to work throughout our community as well as providing food and drinks to those who need it.

In Your Neighborhood LIVE BLOG: Tornadoes, severe weather across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley KXXV Staff

I spoke to one volunteer from the group who said the job hasn’t been easy.

“Well so far it's been pretty hectic. I’ve been here for three days trying to get things going. We had our first chainsaw team come in yesterday and I have another one that will be here in the next two hours,” volunteer Wendell Romans said.

“It wasn’t pleasant… it was scary for me,” Temple resident Steven Doroso said.

Doroso has lived in Temple his entire life.

He is disabled and was unable to remove the fallen trees from his father's home.

That's when he said Texans on Mission stepped in and helped him out.

“Dad got a quote from a guy that said he would charge him $1,500 to remove the tree and these guys are doing it for free. They are definitely the real deal. I am very thankful,” Doroso said.

Texans on Mission has been providing disaster relief support since 1967.

Members from the group told me it’s a job they feel they were called to do.

“Oh it’s fantastic… just the fact that we are here to help people and the stories that we come back with from helping people is phenomenal,” Romans said.