Organization provides free clean up assistance for the City of Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple brush and bulk crews are beginning clean up on Wednesday.

They are asking the community to keep brush and bulk separate.

City of Temple

Brush piles must be placed at the curb away from gas lines, water meters, mailboxes and fire hydrants — brush piles will not be picked up from alleys.

If you wish to dispose of your own brush, the Solid Waste Complex, 2611 East Avenue H will be open from 7 am to 4:30 pm Monday- Friday. Storm Debris will not be accepted.

There are also plenty of places around town to drop off any bulk that does not get picked up during your regular trash day.



Crossroads Park Tennis Court - 7325 Prairie View Rd.

Crestview - 1503 E Ave J

Central - 300 S 27th St

Bird Creek - 4819 Arrowhead

NW Hills - 813 Brandywine Dr

Las Cruces (Silo) - 1410 S 4th St

Garden - 2005 N 7th St

Jackson Park District - 925 N 4 th St

St Ferguson Park District - 1400 E Ave B

Some Central Texas neighbors, like Samaritan's Purse volunteers, are helping out — they're clearing yards, helping with floods and roofs, and gathering brush in the community.

"We want to let people know that they are not alone in their time of need and that if they need help, God's people are here to help them out," said Andrew MetCalfe, Program Manager.

MetCalfe says the free assistance will last as long as needed for those with little or without insurance.

Call 833-747-1234 for help. If you would like to volunteer training will be offered, you can call 254-800-2420 to sign up.

As of now, the city says there should be no charges for bulk on the curve, and recycling options have been suspended to focus on cleaning the city up.

You can keep track of any garbage delays here.