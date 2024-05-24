Bruceville-Eddy couple survives tornado inside of their mobile home

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — A Bruceville-Eddy husband and wife are alive after a tornado picked up their mobile home with he and his wife inside — it spun around 180 degrees and slammed it into his father-in-law's home.

25 News had the chance to speak to him, and he says he can’t believe he lived through it.

Trey Stephenson tells 25 News Meteorologist Josh Johns, what it was like inside a tornado.

“I looked out the door and things were flying by the window," Stephenson said.

He pulled the rubble off him, and got to his wife who had minor injuries as well.

But he says as they were being thrown through the air, he felt helpless.

“The feeling of powerlessness — you can’t get traction, you can’t get movement, you’re hoping you don’t break your neck.”

The mobile home slammed into his father-in-law's brick house about 100 feet away.

“It spun 180 degrees and folded in half," Stephenson said.

On the slab where the trailer once stood, the only thing left is the steps.

Stephenson injured his shoulder during the tornado, and his dogs survived inside their kennels.

Debris remains scattered around, even hanging overhead.

Family members coming together Friday to help pick up the pieces.

They’ve started a GoFundMe to help with costs — Stephenson says they’re looking forward to rebuilding.

“My next home will be nothing but a brick and mortar," he said.

25 News asked if there was anything they need, and Trey says they could use some help moving debris if anyone has the time.