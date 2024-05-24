Local man cooks free food for the Central Texas community after powerful storms

TEMPLE, Texas — A local man is serving up meals out of what tragedy left behind.

Bill Conlon served the community from Tarver Elementary on Friday.

“We served 50,000 chicken wings last night to the lineman — legitimate chicken wings from 3 West. We use the salsa for the chicken wings and everything — It was really good,” Conlon said.

He has been serving the community for over 15 years through his "Serve the Border" charity.

He was originally supposed to head to the border this weekend for a BBQ cook-off competition, but in the wake of yesterday's tornado, he decided it was better to serve his own community.

“We live just three miles away — we had no idea how bad it was over here,“ Conlon said.

After the storm destroyed many things in its path including the 3 West Alehouse and Grill, the owner donated all of her food in a request that he cooked it for the community.

“We’ve got breakfast tacos, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage wraps,” Conlon said.

Volunteers have come from all over to bring more food.

“What you put into the world it comes back to you eventually,” said Zeke Saenz, local volunteer.

Conlon says if you bring it, he will cook it — no matter what it is.

He served over 900 meals on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next morning, and is expecting to serve even more as time goes on.

“It’s actually very very very addicting, once you get to doing it — it’s hard to stop,“ Conlon said.