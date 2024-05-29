'It can go from 0 to 100 real quick': Local experts warn about excessive heat impacting pets

WACO, Texas — "It can get to be at risk when it gets anything above 90 degrees, and we know in Texas it’s going to get well above that," said Carmen Cheek with the Humane Society of Central Texas.

"We definitely need to take precautions for our dogs."

With summer just days away, humans aren't the only ones that need to keep cool.

Experts in the Central Texas community are warning people about the impact that excessive heat can have on local pets.

According to a study from PETA, more than 160 dogs endured heat-related deaths in 2023.

“Heat stroke can be detrimental, and it can cause death sadly," Cheek said.

"It can go from zero to 100 real quick."

The Humane Society of Central Texas spoke to 25 News, and shared some ways to help protect pets from the heat, such as:



Plenty of water access

Constant shade

Wet towels

Ice in water bowls

Frozen treats

Carmen also says it’s best to avoid keeping pets outside during the middle of the day, leaving them in the car, and walking them on hot concrete.

“The paws of a dog are almost as sensitive as the palms of our hands, so if you put it on the ground and you can’t hold it for five seconds, then it’s too hot for your dog's paws,” Cheek said.

The Humane Society says heat stroke can happen within 30 minutes when dogs are left directly under the sun with no access to shade or water.

Signs of heat stroke in a dog can include:

