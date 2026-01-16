Former patients of ex-Fort Hood doctor push for military reform in Washington, D.C.

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Survivors of alleged sexual abuse by a former Fort Hood Army doctor took their fight for justice to the nation's capital this week, meeting with lawmakers to push for systemic changes in military healthcare and stronger protections for service members and their families.

Watch the full story here:

Former Patients of former Fort Hood doctor push for military reform in Washington D.C.

The Cobos Law Firm, representing some of Maj. Blaine McGraw's former patients, joined nonprofit Shield of Sisters and other advocates in Washington, D.C. to share their stories and call for legislative action following allegations against the former Fort Hood OB-GYN.

"It was impactful, to say the least," said Andrew Cobos, lead attorney with the Cobos Law Firm.

Cobos described the emotional testimony from survivors who spoke under the national spotlight.

"These courageous women told the stories of their trauma, of how they encountered that trauma, of the ongoing nature of that trauma. There were many tears, there were many emotions," Cobos said.

The group met with multiple lawmakers and organizations, including the Democratic Women's Caucus and Texas Senator John Cornyn, to request congressional sponsorship of legislation benefiting military spouses and active duty soldiers.

"We sat down with him and we asked him to sponsor legislation that would impact military hospitals," Cobos said. "And we got a great reception from every legislator that we met with."

The advocates' primary focus centered on calling for mandatory chaperones in military hospitals during sensitive medical examinations.

McGraw faces accusations of secretly recording and sexually abusing patients at two military installations, including Carl R. Darnall Medical Center at Fort Hood.

The Cobos Law Firm currently represents 100 of McGraw's former patients in a civil lawsuit while also filing Federal Tort Claims Act complaints against the Army. They are among several law firms representing his former patients.

"We have served Dr. McGraw. He's in jail, and he has not responded to that civil lawsuit. He has not filed an answer. He had an obligation to do so, but he did not do that. So we have filed a motion for default judgment," Cobos said.

Cobos said he is waiting for the court to decide whether to grant the default judgment in the lawsuit against McGraw.

The next steps include pursuing open hearings with the Pentagon, Army and Defense Health Agency to investigate what officials knew about McGraw and the allegations against him.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

