Texas Ice Storm: Schools, organizations announce weather-related closures & delays
Texas Ice Storm
25 News
Weather
WINTER STORM CONTINUES WEDNESDAY
Josh Johns
9:20 AM, Feb 01, 2023
Texas Ice Storm
Multiple Central Texas H-E-B stores to open two hours later due to weather
Joel Leal
6:37 AM, Feb 01, 2023
Texas Ice Storm
Texas Ice Storm: Schools announce weather-related closures & delays
Joel Leal
6:34 AM, Feb 01, 2023
News
Many Texas families posted videos, enjoying the Texas winter weather
Nick Bradshaw
10:40 PM, Jan 31, 2023
Texas Ice Storm
Live cameras show ice on Central Texas highways: Dangerous Travel
Nick Bradshaw
10:07 PM, Jan 31, 2023
Texas Ice Storm
Services like Amazon and UPS are operating at limited capacity
Nick Bradshaw
9:54 PM, Jan 31, 2023
News
Emergency services tackle inclement weather in Central Texas
Ian Criss
8:43 PM, Jan 31, 2023
News
Stay Home: Texas road conditions, airline cancelations making travel difficult
Nick Bradshaw
7:56 PM, Jan 31, 2023
Texas Ice Storm
Employees sleeping at Killeen store to keep it open during ice storm
Adam Schindler
6:35 PM, Jan 31, 2023
Bell County
Temple police reopen northbound I-35 after closing due to severe weather
Joel Leal
4:32 PM, Jan 31, 2023
Texas Ice Storm
WINTER STORM WARNING INTO THURSDAY MORNING
Matt Hines
3:36 PM, Jan 31, 2023
News
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
By PAUL J. WEBER and JEFF MARTIN
8:05 AM, Jan 31, 2023
News
'No salt': Experts breakdown how to keep your pet warm during the winter storm
Diamond Dickson
6:05 PM, Jan 30, 2023
McLennan County
Meals on Wheels preparing local seniors for Winter Storm 2023
Ian Criss
5:31 PM, Jan 30, 2023
Local News
LIST: Warming shelters in Central Texas open for Winter Storm 2023
Joel Leal
12:46 PM, Jan 30, 2023
Weather
7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019