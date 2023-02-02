The Thaw begins Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're on the home stretch of this winter storm! Freezing rain and rain will continue through the morning, continuing to add issues to areas that already have seen ice. As temperatures rise above freezing later today, we will see ice start to melt. You will need to watch out for falling ice off of trees, roofs, signs, and power lines. This ice can be hazardous as it falls.

Drier air will slowly work in this afternoon at first, but some moisture may wrap around the back side of this storm system leading to light precipitation late this afternoon and evening. Some may fall as snow and sleet, but temperatures will remain above freezing. So no issues are expected from that.

Overnight, any icy spots leftover by afternoon will refreeze as temperatures fall below freezing. That may lead to some slick spots when you get out on the roads Friday morning. Temperatures will climb into the 50s Friday and continue warming into the weekend, approaching 70s by Monday!

There are signs we could see some more rain chances next week, but for now it looks like that will be liquid!

Stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

