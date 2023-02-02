Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for

Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet.

It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads.

Power companies are having to work overtime as a result.

"We have a very proactive ride away program to make sure trees are cleared from the power lines," Brandon Young, general manager at Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative, told 25 News.

"We do have resources deployed, inventory supplies capable of responding, and we're responding to outages as soon as possible."

Many Texans are still traumatized by the last ice storm of 2020. That storm knocked thousands out of power for days on end, damaging home appliances and also taking the lives of some.

Young and his team are attempting to stay on top of outages in the area, but still some areas are being hit harder than others.

“The region that has been hardest hit has is near the Rosebud Cameron area," Young said.

When the weather gets that bad it usually results in the use of generators, Young said, and that is also a cause of serious concern.

“We do want to be aware of and have the public aware if you’re using a generator, have proper safety where it’s in a well aerated area," Young said.

The Heart of Texas Electric Cooperative covers Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, McCleannan and Milam counties. The team has covered over 850 meters of outages already.

To report an outage, please go to stormcenter.oncor.com

