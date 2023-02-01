Watch Now
Stay Home: Texas road conditions, airline cancelations making travel difficult

Icy Roads: Texas officials are urging people to remain at home. Drive Texas has the latest road conditions.
Jack Allen KXXV
Roads are covered with ice along F.M. 437 in Rogers, Texas. More 1,250 households remain without power in Rogers, Academy and Holland combined.
Posted at 7:56 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 20:57:36-05

Ice on many Texas Highways is making it challenging to travel.

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads unless it's necessary.

Drive Texas shows many Texas highways covered in Ice.

Driving tips

  • Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
  • Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.
  • Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.
  • Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.
  • If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.

Flight Cancelations

Thousands of flights have been canceled throughout the state. Check here for your flight status.

