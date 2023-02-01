Stay Home: Texas road conditions, airline cancelations making travel difficult

Ice on many Texas Highways is making it challenging to travel.

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads unless it's necessary.

More precipitation on the way overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Please avoid travel if you can. If you must travel, check conditions at https://t.co/F2BupR3xTL first. Crews continue treating roadways around the clock. #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/J3n3fAmLXE — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 1, 2023

Drive Texas shows many Texas highways covered in Ice.

Driving tips

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.



Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.



Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.



Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.



If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.

Flight Cancelations

Thousands of flights have been canceled throughout the state. Check here for your flight status.

