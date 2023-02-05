Cleanup efforts start in Temple after winter storm

TEMPLE, Texas — Many Temple residents are now starting the cleanup process after the freeze experienced earlier this week proved to be too heavy for trees in the area.

Last week's freeze that Central Texas experienced was one of a kind, seeing how the weather made an impact on this community.

Texas Baptist Men got a crew of nearly 11 people and started helping. This free service helps improve safety for nearby residents and takes the burden off homeowners paying someone for the service.

“It helps them, especially if it’s on their house or car or blocking their driveways some of them blocking streets," said James Tindell, TBM volunteer. "They have hangers up there where it breaks and don’t fall all the way down — and we get them down. It’s just safety for them.”

Texas Baptist Men's chainsaw unit plans to help Central Texas recover from the freeze, however long it takes.

"Just having them coming out and helping as well, it takes a giant burden off of you to have the resource to come and help," Temple resident Alexis Weldin said.

“We’ll be here all day and probably part of next week or maybe all of next week depends on how many people need help, however long it takes we’ll be here for them,” Tindell said.