Businesses re-open as Central Texas thaws out

The 'closed' signs on many Central Texas businesses came down on Thursday as road conditions improve and ice melts.

Many businesses closed early on Monday and remained shut down for two days to keep employees safe.

Several restaurants that re-opened on Thursday anticipate big crowds to make up for the loss heading into the weekend.

The Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor saw customers arrive even before the restaurant officially opened Thursday morning.

"It's very nice to come back in," said manager Brianna Boswell. "Last night, we weren't even sure, you know, is it going to get worse Thursday?"

Cricket's Grill and Draft House in Waco also made the decision to close after a half day on Tuesday and all day Wednesday. CEO of Quickfire Restaurant Group, which owns Cricket's, Guy Boutilier, said it was for the safety of employees.

"The business side of me wants to be open and be the only place open in town during the storm for people to go, but the reality of it is it's not safe for people to drive," Boutilier said.

While both restaurants lost days of business, they're hopeful to make up for it in the coming days, especially with a warm weekend on the way.

"It won't be a typical Thursday, I think people are gonna be out today in force," Boutilier said.