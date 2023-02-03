After slick morning, thaw continues Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up this morning to a few icy spots on bridges thanks to refreezing overnight. We'll see these icy spots hang around until we warm above freezing after around 9am. Avoid bridges on your morning commute.

The good news is the thaw continues later on this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 40s. North winds should also help to wick moisture off of roadways. If some manages to linger, it could refreeze overnight in very patchy spots as temperatures fall back to freezing.

The warm-up continues into the weekend with temperatures approaching the 70s to start next week. There are some signs we will see another storm system work in for the middle of next week. This will bring more rain which will help our drought.

Another cool-down looks to be on the way for next weekend, though at this time, no icy weather is expected.

Have a good Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather