Marlin ISD cancels class after 5 days without power due to Texas ice storm

MARLIN, Texas — Many Central Texas communities are still dealing with the impact of last week's ice storm, including Marlin ISD, which was forced to cancel school today after not having power for five days.

Inside the Marlin middle and elementary school, power was still on and off as powerlines at both went down due to severe weather.

Several electrical wires were also spotted laying in puddles of water afterward, officials said.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said campus safety is the top priority for the district.

Henson said, “Children are curious, so we definitely did not want for a child to walk over to a fallen powerline, so we made a very hard decision, which was to keep our students at home.”

Marlin ISD used Monday to assess the damage from the power outage, including replacing all the food inside the cafeterias.

Henson said it's more than just the district bouncing back from the Texas ice storm, it’s the residents as well.

“We will get back to the learning, we will have lesson plans ready to go again, but before we get there, I wanted to make sure that everyone is taken care of, that they're heard and that any need they have is going to be addressed,” Henson said.