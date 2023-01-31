WINTER STORM WARNING INTO THURSDAY MORNING

25 WEATHER — The Winter Storm WARNING has been extended into Thursday morning. The highest impacts will be from Waco/Temple/Killeen, north and west, but some icing is possible across our southeastern counties.

TONIGHT: Light freezing rain will continue on and off. Bridges and overpasses will be icy. Roads will have patchy ice to begin with, but we may see more glazing as the night goes on, so travel is not recommended. Temperatures will hold steady in the 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another round of freezing rain is likely. This batch could be the heaviest we have seen so far. Roads will be icy, especially in the morning hours. We will start to see a bit more collect on trees and powerlines as well. Temperatures will slowly warm into the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of freezing rain will continue, especially from Waco/Temple/Killeen, north and west. Temperatures may climb above freezing southeast of this area during the night.

THURSDAY: Rain and freezing rain are possible during the morning hours, but we should see most of the area get above freezing Thursday afternoon.