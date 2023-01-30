Meals on Wheels preparing local seniors for Winter Storm 2023

WACO, Texas — Freezing temperatures are very hard on older adults, especially those dependent on services like Meals on Wheels.

With road conditions expected to be icy, the race was on getting those meals to older adults.

Volunteers with Meals on Wheel Waco started preparing meals at 4 a.m. Monday - ahead of the freezing weather.

They’ll hand out up to 3 days of meals for the older adults, assuring they have food for the next few days.

Clients will get a hot meal today and two shelf-stable meals of beef stew or ravioli, 540 meals are being dished out.

“We are much more conscious of this since 2021 when we got that really long freeze and when we had another one last year so make sure that we’re ready to jump at that to make sure they get a meal,” said Debbie King, chief executive officer, Meal on Wheels Waco.

The volunteers that step in to help, allow Meals on Wheels to use its funds to take care of other needs for older adults.

“We do help them get a heater if they want one. We’ve been asked quite a bit this winter because it’s gotten cold and warm, but cold they really need one and we do provide that,” King said,