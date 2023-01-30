Winter Storm 2023: Schools, organizations announce weather-related closures & delays

Schools across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley have announced delays and closures due to winter weather.

Below is an updated list of any school closures and early dismissals for January 31.

Please check your school's website and social media accounts for the latest updates. School districts can email allkxxvnews@kxxv.com with closing information.

EARLY RELEASE (JAN 30):



Whitney ISD to release students at 2 p.m.

Penelope ISD to release students at 1 p.m.

CANCELATIONS (JAN 30):



Killeen ISD has canceled all after-school activities

Lorena ISD has moved their signing day to Feb 8

DELAYS (JAN 31):

