'No salt': Experts breakdown how to keep your pet warm during the winter storm

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — We’re expecting cold weather north of the Brazos Valley.

The animal control office in Cameron shares how to keep your dogs safe in freezing temperatures.

Nancy George is a volunteer of four years at the City of Cameron pound.

She walks the dogs, does their laundry, and helps transport them to their future home.

She says even when it’s cold out, dogs still need to stretch their legs.

“It was sleeting this morning, so I didn’t walk them, but I’d open it [the kennel] up and let them run around the facility while I was cleaning out their kennels and changing their bedding,” George said.

Animal control officer Sandra Ritch says to quickly let your dogs out when temperatures are frigid.

“Put them on a leash, take them out and bring them right back in,” Ritch said.

“Keep them as warm as possible. That’s the best advice I can give them because if you put it out on a tether, you’ve got neighbors that hear that baby cry. There’s a reason why, it’s cold. It’s used to being in, take it back in.”

While it is normal practice to salt our roads and sidewalks, Ritch said it’s harmful to your dog’s paws.

“Because it’s sodium, they absorb through their paw pads so it’s not really good to put salts and stuff like that down for them,” Ritch said.

Ritch said they are a kill shelter, and while they are not at capacity at this time – the kennels are outdoors so foster families are needed.

The group “Milam Touch of Love” helps spread that message – along with helping care for the pooches waiting for a home.

“Through Milam Touch of Love, they make it happen for us and other shelters that are in our surrounding area as well,” Ritch said.

“They just take care of us. They help us get spays, neuters, vetting, meds, flea meds, wormers, things like that. They’re an amazing group.”

If you are interested in adopting a dog, the animal control office has a foster-to-adopt program where you can see if you and your future four-legged friend are a good match before formally adopting.