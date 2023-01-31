Temple police reopen northbound I-35 after closing due to severe weather

CENTRAL TEXAS — UPDATE: The Temple Police Department has confirmed that the northbound I-35 has reopened as of 4:28 p.m. this afternoon.

Drivers are still being asked to proceed with caution.



——————————————————————————————————

ORIGINAL STORY: The Temple Police Department is reporting closure on I-35, citing severe weather.

Temple police said the northbound I-35 has been shut down due to ice.

Multiple car accidents have been reported this afternoon, police said.

Temple police said traffic is currently being redirected and are asking the public to avoid the area.

No reopening time frame has been released as of yet.