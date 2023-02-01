Major package services like Amazon struggle to deliver during ice storm

If you have items on the way from Amazon or other delivery services, they might arrive late.

Services like Amazon and UPS are operating in a limited capacity when it comes to delivering packages.

The Central Texas area continues to deal with icy conditions, especially on roadways. Freezing rain and sleet have caused closures, heavy traffic, and crashes.

Amazon

"We’re closely monitoring the weather and currently operating at a limited capacity in the area. As the forecast and conditions evolve, our team will work with delivery partners to ensure the health and safety of drivers, which is our top priority. As always, customers are able to track their orders and see any updates on expected delivery times."

UPS

"UPS’s first priority is the safety of our employees. In response to the severe weather conditions in the Dallas metro area we are temporarily limiting service to the locations where we can safely deliver. Customers can visit UPS.com for updates on packages. We will resume service as soon as conditions permit."

FedEx

"We are closely monitoring the severe winter weather impacting the central U.S. and have implemented contingency plans to help keep our team members safe and lessen any impact on service. For information and updates on weather impacts, check the FedEx Service Alerts page. As always, customers with questions about their shipments can visit www.fedex.com."

