Emergency services tackle inclement weather in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — As freezing conditions continue to pose a threat on Central Texas roadways, first responders still have the responsibility to get to the scene of an emergency; regardless of weather conditions.

Waco fire and AMR prepared their response units ahead of the freeze, making sure they have the traction needed to get to the site of an emergency. Officials urge people to stay off the roads if they can.

Waco's Fire Station No. 5 started early, putting chains on the fire truck tires.

Waco’s fire department anticipates emergency calls to increase over the next couple of days as road conditions get worse.

“Make sure our chains are ready so we can move through these icy conditions," said Lt. Keith Guillory of the Waco Fire Department. "We’ve actually staffed more units, more trucks today and brought in more personnel so we can respond to these calls."

Waco fire officials says they have responded to a large number of car accidents and people falling due to icy conditions. Guillory says the department encourages people to take precautions and bundle up in layers in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, with AMR reaching out to rural areas in Central Texas, AMR officials also caution people to expect minor delays.

"A little bit delayed response out into the rural areas, but we’re still making calls out there," said Heather Schmidt, AMR operations manager in Waco.

"Our response time hasn’t increased dramatically from what I’ve seen other than we are more cautious in responding to calls, especially in the elevated areas, overpasses, bridges and things like that," Schmidt said.

Both agencies encourage people to treat their driveways and sidewalks with salt or kitty litter to avoid falling.

