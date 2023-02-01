Texas schools out for icy weather. Families find ways to stop the boredom

The Texas Ice Storm hasn't been exactly conducive for making snow angels, but some aren't being deterred.

Where there's a will there is a way. We poked around on social media to find families enjoying the day.

Ice angels and sliding help kill the time for some Texas kids.

Let's face it in Texas we're never prepared for it. We find random materials and turn them into sleds.

Some pups enjoy their first winter and the unfamiliar ice. Running and playing are on the agenda.

Many home from school and work on the last day of January are bringing in February with a bang.

One father built memories by teaching his son how to drive on ice.