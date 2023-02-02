Ice Storm Ending

25 WEATHER — Better weather is on the way! We should warm up into the weekend and early next week. Our next chance of rain and storms arrives by the middle of next week.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers through midnight. A little sleet may mix in from time to time, but no additional accumulations of ice are expected. Everything comes to an end as we head toward sunrise with lows in the upper 20s. Friday looks a lot better with highs in the upper 40s and some sunshine!

The weekend should be nice to get out and about and finish any storm clean-up. We should see a mix of clouds and sun both days with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and the upper 60s Sunday.

Monday looks nice as we climb back into the 70s, but things are changing again by the middle of next week. We won't see ice this time, so that is good news. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the way up Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. We need the rain, so that's not all bad!