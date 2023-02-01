Employees sleeping at Killeen store to keep it open during ice storm

KILLEEN, Texas — Ice storms usually come with dangerous roads and most stores are either closed or too far to safely get to.

Mickey’s 14 in Killeen is the only store for miles and they’re normally open 24/7.

”We’re pretty much the only store around,” said Brenda Hernandez, manager of Mickey’s 14 in Killeen. “We realize that there are a lot of people that depend on our store here. So, if they need sugar, if they need coffee, or anything that they rely on at their home, they can come up here and get it. So, we try to keep the door open as much as we can.”

Like everyone else, bad road conditions can put a damper on that but not on their dedication to their costumers.

Whether you need something to help you bundle up gloves, some groceries, or just a friendly face, some employees will actually be sleeping at the store to make sure you can get what you need in the morning.

”I do have my pillow and blanket but if someone needs to come in, I will probably be like, alright come get your stuff, be safe,” said Melissa Woods, employee sleeping at the store. "Let's just hope they don’t have to come in this cold weather.”

For those who do, like Mickey’s regular Joseph Grieco, it is welcomed news.

”It means a lot,” Grieco said. “This way, if I need to get something to eat or drink for the family, I'll just come here and pick up what I need. Then head back home without worrying about having to go too far out.”

That is why he has something he wants Mickey’s employees to hear.

”Thank you very much for taking care of us in the neighborhood, especially me,” Grieco said. “You guys know me, I come in here every day. So, thank you.”

Management has told the employees sleeping at the store that they can lock the door at midnight, but the employees say they plan to keep working unless they get too tired to do so.

