Blaine McGraw files motion to dismiss case in sexual assault lawsuit

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Former Fort Hood OB-GYN Maj. Blaine McGraw has filed a motion to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit against him on behalf of dozens of Jane Does, according to Bell County court records.

Court records show that the motion to dismiss was filed pro-se, meaning on behalf of himself on Friday, Jan. 30

Then a motion was filed to strike McGraw's request for default judgement. At this point, it's unknown how or if the judge ruled on that motion.

25 News has reached out to the Cobos Law Firm, Carlson Law Firm and Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, the law firms representing the alleged victims of McGraw, for comment on this development in the courtroom.

According to online court records, McGraw does not have an active attorney and is representing himself.

This is a developing story and will update as we learn more.