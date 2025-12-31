2025 in Central Texas: Big stories from your neighborhood

CENTRAL TEXAS — Your neighborhood reporters are sharing the biggest stories from communities across Central Texas in 2025.
Lacy Lakeview
Lacy Lakeview residents attend TCEQ public hearing over proposed concrete batch plant
Neighbors petition against proposed $10 billion data center near Lacy Lakeview
Chase, dog in Lacy Lakeview abuse case, gets new home with police officer
Coryell County
'If this thing goes up, I’m leaving': Copperas Cove residents, businesses weigh in on proposed street fee
'We are done': Coryell County’s proposed 21% tax increase sparks heated debate
Marlin
Timeline of the Marlin water issues over the last year
'Not a crime': Defense unveils new evidence in Marlin animal shelter case
Marlin ISD approves Alphonso Bates as new superintendent after months-long search
Brazos County
'This is their home': Bryan RV Park faces closure after city cites safety violations
Texas A&M removes administrators after viral classroom confrontation; students react
Texas A&M community says final goodbye to beloved mascot Reveille IX
Valley Mills
Former Valley Mills police chief and former officer were recently indicted on a new charge
City of Valley Mills hires new police chief
Grimes County
Parking Pandamonium: Anderson merchants say parallel parking is a roadblock for businesses
30 dogs in Navasota rescued from unsafe conditions in animal hoarding case
Ready for the road: Grimes County welcomes new DPS office