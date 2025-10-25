Marlin ISD officially approved Alphonso Bates as its new superintendent at a special board meeting over the weekend, ending a months-long search for district leadership.

Watch the full story here:

Marlin ISD approves Alphonso Bates as new superintendent after months-long search

25 News' Bella Popadiuk sat down with Bates after the meeting for his first interview as the district's leader.

"We welcome you and your entire family. Thank you for choosing us," a Marlin ISD board member said during the meeting.

The board showed excitement and gratitude as they officially concluded their search for new leadership.

"I know that you will be an integral part of what happens at the next stage of this district and I can't wait to sit back and watch. Thank you for being here," another board member said.

The board approved Bates as the district's next leader Saturday morning. Bates was selected as the lone finalist for the position earlier this month. He previously served as deputy superintendent of Lamar CISD and brings over 25 years of experience in public education.

"So I won't say I've served in every department in public education, but I have been pretty much at every level in public education and those things I hope to be able to share with our staff and our community here," Bates said.

He told me his priorities include getting to know key players not only within the district but the community, and help Marlin ISD compete with other districts in Falls County.

"The number one goal, of course, is making sure that we continue the upward trend that we have with our academics and making sure that our students are getting the opportunities and the experiences that they truly deserve. You know, even though Marlin is a small town, there are many big things that we can still bring here," Bates said.

"I've already had a few conversations with the conservator for the TEA and there are a few things that I will probably be planning once I get done celebrating with my family today, you know, be planning forward and thinking about putting things in motion even before Monday."

Bates' approval comes after the district's previous superintendent choice withdrew his candidacy last month. The district is wasting no time — Bates will be starting his three-year contract on Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!