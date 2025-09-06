MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Marlin Independent School District School Board held a special meeting Saturday morning to address the withdrawal of their superintendent finalist and appoint a temporary leader.

Watch the full story here:

'A tremendous loss': Marlin ISD will continue the superintendent search after finalist withdraws candidacy

Dr. Brandon Hubbard withdrew his candidacy Friday night to become Marlin ISD's next superintendent, citing failed negotiations with the Texas Education Agency and district conservator.

"I have always given my ALL to my students. I am not driven by money, I am driven by purpose and the opportunity to impact/influence lives. By the same token, I will not be offered crumbs when my worth is caviar," Hubbard said in a Facebook post.

The withdrawal left community members shocked and disappointed, as what was supposed to be a celebration signing turned into an emergency meeting to restart the superintendent search.

"It is not in the best interest of Marlin ISD, its students or its community. We need answers," said George Stricklin, a community member who attended Saturday's meeting.

Stricklin said he was heartbroken by the turn of events.

"I was appalled and I was heartbroken because I know that Doctor Hubbard is a man of excellence. I know that he would have been great for our school district, and here's what our school district needs," Stricklin said.

Board appoints acting superintendent

During Saturday's meeting, the school board named Chief Operating Officer Norman Jones as acting superintendent until further notice.

Several residents voiced their frustration with the failed negotiations and the district's TEA conservatorship during the meeting.

"I would love for you to be transparent and tell us all the details that took place to get us to this point," one Marlin resident said.

The district responded to Hubbard's withdrawal in a statement saying the school board made multiple attempts to contact Hubbard and his attorney Saturday.

"We respect his decision not to engage any further," the district said.

The district also noted that Hubbard would have been the highest-paid superintendent among districts with fewer than 1,000 students in Education Service Center Region 12.

Jones will serve in the position until the Marlin ISD School Board can find another candidate for superintendent.

Read Marlin ISD's full statement:

Marlin Independent School District is disappointed to announce that Dr. Brandon Hubbard has withdrawn from the district’s superintendent search process. While we respect his decision, the district believes it is important to provide clarity and context regarding the negotiations.



The school board made multiple attempts to contact Dr. Hubbard and his attorney today and we respect his decision not to engage any further.



Throughout the process, the Marlin ISD Board of Managers and the Texas Education Agency (TEA)-appointed conservator remained transparent and committed to securing the best possible leadership for the district. This commitment included offering a highly competitive compensation package that balanced the district’s needs with responsible stewardship of public funds.



Contrary to suggestions that Dr. Hubbard’s work was devalued, the proposed package included:

A base salary of $187,000, representing a $40,000 increase over his current salary at Chilton ISD;

$39,000 in performance-based incentives; and

Standard superintendent benefits, including Texas Teacher Retirement System (TRS) contributions, insurance, and 20 days of annual leave.



This package would have made Dr. Hubbard the highest-paid superintendent among districts with fewer than 1,000 students in ESC Region 12, and placed him in the top 10 statewide for similarly sized districts.



We thank Dr. Hubbard for his interest and wish him continued success in Chilton ISD. Marlin ISD remains committed to identifying a leader who shares our vision for academic excellence, community engagement, and sustainable growth. Our board conducted a nation-wide search for the best qualified Superintendent candidates, and we will continue to work towards identifying the best path forward to select the next leader for Marlin ISD. Rolando "Rudy" Treviño, Ed. D.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!