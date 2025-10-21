Groesbeck ISD investigating racial threats made against a student after mother speaks out

GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — A Groesbeck Independent School District parent is demanding action after reporting a string of racist threats in a Snapchat group against her 15-year-old daughter.

Carlene Henderson said her daughter was threatened and harassed in a Snapchat group by other students last Friday. The incident has left her family shaken and considering relocation.

"We've never experienced anything like this up close and personal," Henderson said.

Henderson provided a screen recording of the group chat to 25 News, which includes several voice messages containing insults and racial slurs. One message encouraged her daughter to end her life, while another contained a threat to hang her in a tree.

"I don't care what started it, who started it. My main concern is him telling my kid that he was going to hang her from a tree," Henderson said.

The district confirmed it is investigating the incident.

In a statement, Groesbeck ISD said administration, "immediately began a thorough investigation to identify those involved and to determine when and where the incident occurred."

"School personnel continue to investigate whether additional students may have violated the Groesbeck ISD Student Code of Conduct," the statement from the district said.

While the district did not reference specific disciplinary action, one student involved in the incident reached out after learning about the news coverage and said he has been expelled.

Henderson said the threats have made her daughter feel unsafe returning to school.

"She was saying that she doesn't feel safe returning to school. And I mean, she has that right. I mean, this is the type of stuff that we see in movies," Henderson said.

"It's not right at all, like bullying. Some kids can't take that," Henderson said.

Henderson's daughter has left the school and will likely relocate to Houston, where Henderson currently lives.

"It's sad that this had to happen to my daughter for everybody to start coming out and speaking about the things that have been swept under the rug," Henderson said.

