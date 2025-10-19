BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors across Central Texas joined millions nationwide Saturday for "No Kings" protests, calling for political reform and accountability from the Trump administration.

Watch the full story here:

No Kings protests held throughout central Texas

The day-long demonstrations were part of a national movement that organizers say included more than 2,600 planned events across the country, following the original No Kings Day held in June. However, GOP lawmakers have condemned the protests, calling them "hate America rallies."

In Waco and Belton, protesters of all ages gathered to voice their concerns about what they see as threats to democratic checks and balances.

Caleb Miller, a young activist who attended the local protest, said civic engagement drives his participation.

"I love being a part of civics. I'm definitely the most political kid at my school by a long shot," Miller said.

When asked what "no kings" means to him, Miller explained he's concerned about democratic institutions.

"No kings is kind of like we don't want a dictatorship or just something that the checks and balances are there for a reason, and whenever they're being kind of pushed to their limits, in my opinion. I don't agree with that," Miller said.

For Julius Pavalas III, the protest held personal significance. Pavalas, who has autism, carried a rainbow infinity symbol representing the autism community.

"The rainbow infinity symbol is meant to represent autism," Pavalas said.

Pavalas said he was motivated to protest by comments from the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr., who has made extensive statements about autism, including claims that "autism destroys families" and that many people with autism will never pay taxes or accomplish certain life milestones.

"There are plenty of people who sadly can't do the things that he mentioned, but he's acting as if that's all of us, and that is not. That is just a deeply misinformed and stereotypical behavior that I'm hoping to fight against with this," Pavalas said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!