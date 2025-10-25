New superintendent chosen to lead Marlin ISD

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Marlin Independent School District has a new superintendent at the helm - Alphonso Bates was announced as the new school district leader on Saturday.

The Marlin ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Bates as the new superintendent during Saturday's special meeting.

Bates was named as the lone finalist for the position on Oct. 3 and the board waited the required 21 days to officially hire him under state law.

Bates has more than 25 years of service in public education, serving in roles like classroom teacher and campus administrator.

Bates was joined by his family at the meeting to celebrate.

Tune in to the newscast Saturday night at 10 p.m. for a one-on-one interview with Bates and 25 News' Bella Popadiuk to hear more on his new role and his plans for Marlin ISD.