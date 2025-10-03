Lone finalist for superintendent named for Marlin ISD

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — After months of searching, the Marlin Independent School District is ready to put a new leader in place.

The District Board of Trustees announced Mr. Alphonso Bates as the lone finalist for the superintendent position. Bates currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Lamar CISD. He has more than 25 years of service in public education, serving in roles like classroom teacher and campus administrator.

The Marlin ISD board voted 7-0 in favor of Mr. Bates. But under state law the board must wait 21 days before officially voting to hire Bates.

A former finalist, Dr. Brandon Hubbard, withdrew his candidacy after negotiations with the Texas Education Agency and district conservator.

