COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A viral video showing a Texas A&M University student confronting her professor over transgender-related content in a children's literature class has sparked campus-wide debate and led to swift administrative action.

Texas A&M removes administrators after viral classroom confrontation; students react

The controversy began when a video began circulating, showing a student challenging course content she felt was inappropriate for the class. The incident quickly drew statewide political attention and prompted university leadership to respond.

On Monday evening, Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III issued a public statement announcing immediate administrative changes.

"I learned this afternoon that key leaders in the College of Arts and Sciences approved plans to continue teaching course content that was not consistent with the course's published description," Welsh said. "As a result, I directed the provost to remove the dean and department head from their administrative positions, effective immediately." - Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III

The decision has divided students on campus, with some supporting the confrontation while others worry about the implications for academic discourse.

Thomas Huron, a Texas A&M student, expressed support for the student who spoke up in the viral video.

"When I heard about the video from my roommate, I was honestly pretty shocked that, and I'm pretty proud of the girl who stood up for what she believed in," Huron said.

Huron believes the incident could encourage others to take similar stands.

"We need to stand up for what we believe because if we don't, who will?" he said. "I feel it encourages people to stand up for what they believe in more," Huron added.

However, other students worry that restricting classroom discussions could have negative consequences for academic freedom.

Cadin Dinneen, another Texas A&M student, tells 15 ABC he sees validity in both perspectives.

"I essentially support both sides in the sense that I believe the teacher, the professor, has her right to express opinions about transgenderism. As does the student, right?" Dinneen said.

Dinneen cautioned against limiting academic discourse, even on controversial topics.

"Culture wars is not going to solve anything," he said. "We shouldn't focus on it as much as we currently are, but to ban discourse in any form, I think is a bad thing, even if I disagree with what they're saying," Dinneen added.

The situation remains developing as the university continues to address the fallout from the viral incident and the subsequent administrative changes.

