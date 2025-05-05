Here's a timeline of the Marlin water issues over the last year

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Marlin has been facing water issues for decades.

25 News looked back on the past year, and in the last 12 months alone, we have run dozens of stories about Marlin’s water issues.

Looking back a year ago, on May 1, 25 News reported that the people of Marlin were calling for Mayor Susan Byrd to be removed, citing water outages and potential cancer-causing additives as the reason, but the city didn’t approve it.

A water leak started on July 6 and lasted almost the whole month until July 25. During this time, the Marlin football team and Walmart distributed water to the city.

On August 13, Marlin made improvements to the water and drainage system. On August 21, Marlin ISD cancelled classes due to water shortages.

On August 22, a Marlin water line broke. On September 17, seventeen homes were without water, which lasted eight days.

On October 17, TCEQ issued a violation for failure to flush water mains to maintain water quality.

On November 13, the city considered increasing water rates, leaving neighbors frustrated.

On December 10, Marlin IDS students were out again due to another water outage.

On January 15 of this year, the water was out again for the last half of January, leaving them in a stage 5 water restriction.

We reached out to Congressman Pete Sessions, who commented on the Marlin crisis and offered hope through Proposition 6, which will take effect this November.

Then, on February 10, another water main break occurred after excavation crews struck it.

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller said the whole state revealed efforts to secure $450,000 in community development block grants.

On April 8, we reported a community petition to hold the city accountable for the Marlin water crisis.

Then, at the end of last month, there was no water again as the city updated its water lines.

Since last week, the city has been without water again, prompting Governor Abbott to issue a disaster declaration.

The city council is meeting again this Wednesday to give another update.