Dr. King Davis officially named Killeen ISD's permanent superintendent

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Dr. King Davis officially became Killeen ISD's permanent superintendent Monday night, signing his contract after serving as interim leader since August 11th. During his interim period, Davis has navigated major challenges including potential state intervention and possible campus closures. District officials chose him for the permanent role based on his strong performance and previous success at Sheldon ISD, where he balanced an $11 million budget deficit and improved the district's TEA accountability rating from "improvement required" to a B grade. Board President Brett Williams praised Davis' impact on both the school district and the broader Killeen community.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The packed administrative building witnessed Davis officially accepting the position he has held temporarily for more than three months. During his interim tenure, Davis has navigated significant challenges including the potential for state intervention and the possible closure of three district campuses.

"I will give you my best every single day and I know it's a tough road ahead but we can get it done since it's a shared responsibility," Davis said.

District officials said Davis' performance during his brief interim period made him the clear choice for the permanent role. Board of Trustees President Brett Williams praised Davis' impact on both the school district and the broader community.

"I don't think we just improved Killeen ISD... I think we improved the City of Killeen," Williams said.

Davis brings extensive experience from multiple Texas school districts. At Sheldon ISD, he successfully balanced an $11 million budget deficit within one year while implementing a turnaround plan that raised the district's TEA accountability rating from "improvement required" to a consistent B grade.

"We know what the challenges are and we have to face them and we're going to do that," Davis said. "We truly give children the opportunity their lives by way of a powerful educator."

