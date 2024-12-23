'Life can change instantly': Killeen Mall shoppers recount chaotic moments after a fatal police chase

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Shoppers that were at the Killeen Mall Saturday night when a suspect drove threw JCPenny recount moments of chaos while holiday shopping.



The suspect, John Schultz, drove several hundred yards through the store before being shot and killed by a DPS trooper

Shoppers said it ruined their Christmas shopping moment, quickly

One family told 25 News that they were at the mall less than 15 minutes before chaos erupted

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“They were running for their lives,” said Killeen Mall shopper Michael Muniz.

“This was reality, things you see happening in a movie were actually happening right in front of us,” said Killeen Mall shopper Jennifer Muniz.

That's how our neighbors are describing the moments a Kempner man drove into JCPenney at the Killeen Mall.

“It did ruin the Christmas shopping moment…quickly,” said Jennifer Muniz.

The incident ended with the suspect, John Schultz, killed by a DPS trooper and four others in the hospital.

“It was pretty scary at the moment,” said Jennifer Muniz.

Walking through the doors you’ll see what’s left behind from the tragic moment.

25 News spoke to one family who was at the mall when it all went down.

“It’s definitely a surreal moment that just replays in your head,” said shopper Michaela Mejia.

Mejia told 25 News it’s something both her and her 8-year-old son will never forget.

“Turning around and seeing the crowd, then trying to grab my son in a sea of people…that was insane and it keeps replaying in my head,” said Mejia.

The family told 25 News they were in the mall for less than 15 minutes before chaos took over.

And although it was one of the scariest moments of their lives, they said they’re just glad to be alive

“Life can change instantly,” said Jennifer Muniz.

