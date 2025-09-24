MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The defense team representing former Marlin ACO Nicole Grams has introduced new evidence they say directly challenges key allegations in the ongoing animal abuse investigation.



Gram's defense team has introduced new evidence aimed at disputing allegations of mistreatment at the Marlin Animal Shelter.

Attorney David Morrison claims the evidence supports that Grams followed proper procedures and protocols.

The defense argues that any shortcomings at the Marlin Animal Shelter were the result of chronic underfunding, not misconduct.

'Not a crime': Defense unveils new evidence in Marlin animal shelter case

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This is a case where you have very few resources and the city of Marlin failed its employees,” said David Morrison, defense attorney for former Marlin Animal Control Officer Nicole Gram.

With just weeks to go before the trial of former Marlin animal control officer Nicole Grams, 25 News sat down with her legal team, getting a closer look at their evidence.

“This case is a case of emotion," Morrison said. Stray dogs in small communities are a big problem."

The defense says that Grams did her job the best she could - given the circumstances.

And often times purchasing items for the animals out of her own pocket.

“The idea that people intentionally abused and hurt these animals instead of actually viewing it as the bad solution for a bad problem that people like to ignore is one of the center pieces of this case,” said Morrison.

The defense claims what happened at the shelter was due to a lack of resources.

In a screenshot of text messages between Grams and her supervisor, Police Chief James Hommel, Grams writes: “a couple of the dogs look bad — maybe they need a vet.”

Hommel responds: “No.”

“I don’t think he could provide those because there were no resources so he said no. Marlin did not have the money to go out and afford the shots and maintenance that a lot of these dogs needed,” said Morrison.

Grams was originally indicted on ten counts of animal cruelty. But according to documents from the Falls County District Attorney’s Office, seven of those charges have been dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

“The fact that it started out with all 10 and has shrunk to shrunk to three, it shows that a lot of the evidence for those other seven dogs just isn’t present or that a crime wasn’t committed for those specific ones,” said Morrison.

Grams' attorneys say she consistently showed up for work, including the morning of Jan. 9 , when several dogs were found dead in the shelter.

“There was food, plenty of bags in the back, many of the kennels had food that the dogs had spilled over by being dogs, there was water,” said Morrison.

Gram’s defense team argues that many of the dogs arrived at the shelter in already poor condition.

The defense provided 25 News with images of dogs that previously entered the shelter.

“It is an unfortunate situation, it is created by poverty and the lack of resources in Marlin but it is not a crime,” said Morrison.

25 News reached out to both the Falls County District Attorney and the city of Marlin for comment — but have not yet heard back.

Thursday, we will have more from Grams’ defense team as we continue following this case.

The trial is scheduled for Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Falls County Courthouse.

