Flu cases spike in Central Texas during holidays

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Flu cases are surging across Central Texas as holiday travel and community gatherings increase, with local emergency room doctors reporting a significant spike in influenza A infections.

Dr. Joshua Strommen, an emergency medicine physician at Premier ER, said his facility has seen a notable increase in patients presenting with flu symptoms in recent days.

"In the past several days, we've noticed a significant increase in cough, sore throat, fever and body aches and all of these symptoms have ended up showing to be positive as influenza A," Strommen said.

The timing aligns with typical flu season patterns, according to local medical professionals.

"Our typical flu season runs October and November through January and February and some years it comes on sooner and some years it comes on later," Strommen said.

Health officials are urging residents to exercise extra caution during holiday gatherings, particularly around vulnerable family members.

"You want to be careful around large families especially where there are elders or infants, those are the patients who are most susceptible to the bad effects of the flu," Strommen said.

For most people experiencing flu symptoms, basic home care can be effective. Strommen recommends general hydration and over-the-counter medications for the majority of patients.

However, certain groups should seek medical attention early when antiviral medications like Tamiflu are most effective. Infants, elderly individuals, and people with underlying health conditions fall into this category.

"I think one of the most important things is hand hygiene and if you are sick stay home. If you can and decide it's a good thing for you, get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is not perfect but the idea is that it helps prevent serious complications of the flu," Strommen said.

The flu surge is impacting other parts of the community as well. West ISD recently closed multiple schools due to illness outbreaks.

