Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Midway ISD reports vandalism at Hewitt elementary playground

Vulgar graffiti was discovered on playground equipment at Hewitt Elementary over the weekend, prompting Midway ISD police to ask for the public’s help.
Posted
and last updated

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — Vandals spray-painted vulgar language on playground equipment at Hewitt Elementary School sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, prompting an investigation by Midway ISD Police.

Midway ISD
Midway ISD

The vandalism occurred between Friday, Dec. 19 after school dismissal and Sunday, Dec. 21 around 1 p.m., according to district officials.

"We are extremely disappointed by this behavior," district officials said. "Our schools and playgrounds are meant to be safe, welcoming spaces for children and families, and actions like this take away from that environment."

The Midway ISD Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying those responsible for the vandalism. Anyone with information can contact Officer Jeff Foley at jeff.foley@midwayisd.org or 254-761-5626. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

District officials emphasized their commitment to maintaining safe and respected campus environments with continued community support.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Madison on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Madison Myers
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood