Protesters gather outside the courthouse in Waco after a man was arrested by ICE, despite dropped charges

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Protesters gathered outside a Waco courthouse Monday to oppose ICE's detention of Noe Guerrero, who remains in federal custody despite charges against him being dropped. Guerrero's sister, Nancy, says he has proper documentation while his employer John Smith disputes ICE's claims of prior criminal activity.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of people protested in the rain outside the district courthouse in downtown Waco on Monday, opposing increased U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts.

"The people united will never be defeated," chanted protesters.

"We deserve a government that hears us when we say this is not okay, this is not how we treat people," one protester said.

"It's not right, the way they did things, you know, it's not okay," said Nancy Guerrero, Noe Guerrero's sister.

At the center of this protest is Noe Guerrero, who was arrested by ICE on July 24 for immigration violations.

Below is a video obtained by 25 News of Guerrero's arrest:

ICE arrest of Noe Guerrero

His sister, Nancy, is speaking out after her brother's arrest.

"The charges were dropped already, so I don't understand why they're still trying to keep him here if he has his permit," Nancy said.

"There's a lot of hate around us, I understand people see us as immigrants, illegals, it's hard, it's hurtful," she added.

An ICE spokesperson stated Guerrero was arrested for immigration violations and for violating the terms of his immigration bond by engaging in suspected criminal activity. ICE also claims Guerrero has a prior arrest for sexual assault and was previously convicted of a DWI.

Noe Fermin Guerrero-Mendieta is an illegal alien who has a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated, and a prior arrest for sexual assault. ICE arrested Guerrero-Mendieta, a 33-year-old criminal alien, July 24 in Waco, Texas, for immigration violations and for violating the terms of his immigration bond by engaging in suspected criminal activity. During the encounter, officers clearly identified themselves to Guerrero-Mendieta and displayed the administrative warrant for his arrest. In direct defiance of their lawful orders, Guerrero-Mendieta was non-compliant and refused to get out, forcing officers to break a window to effectuate his arrest. Guerrero-Mendieta was asked to produce documentation that he is required by law to carry in his possession at all times documenting his alienage, however he was unable to produce any of the acceptable documents leading ICE to refer him for federal prosecution. On July 25, Guerrero-Mendieta was transferred into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to be prosecuted for failing to keep in his possession acceptable documentation of his alienage and an immigration detainer was lodged with the Marshals Service. Guerrero-Mendieta has previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated. - ICE spokesperson

However, Guerrero's employer, John Smith, disputes his arrest charges.

"They picked Noe up because about 2-3 months ago he bought a house, well he didn't do a change of address, but he hasn't moved into that house, he still lives in the old house because we're remodeling the new house," Smith said.

Although the charges were dropped Friday afternoon, Guerrero remains in federal custody.

Smith told 25 News that he spoke with an ICE agent Monday morning after the protest. He claims ICE informed him another agency has an ongoing criminal investigation on Guerrero but wouldn't specify which agency.

"He's doing everything he can to be here legally, he's not illegal, he's paid his taxes, he's done everything the correct way," Smith said.

Nancy expressed concern about the impact this situation will have on her brother and his children.

"When he gets out, how is this going to be for him, they don't know the damage they are causing for him and his family," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

