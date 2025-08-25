Bell County approves funding for animal shelter outreach coordinator, amid euthanasia concerns

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County Commissioners Court approved its 2025-26 budget Monday, including about $50,000 for a new outreach rescue coordinator at the county animal shelter, a move aimed at addressing months of concern over high euthanasia rates. Animal control officers say the coordinator is a step forward, but problems with irresponsible pet ownership remain.



The Bell County Commissioners Court approved the 2025-26 budget Monday morning, including funding for a long-awaited outreach rescue coordinator position at the Bell County Animal Shelter.

The decision comes after months of outcry from animal advocates about the high number of pets being euthanized at the facility.

"I am not proud of our euthanasia rates," said County Sheriff Bill Cooke.

The new coordinator position will be funded at around $50,000 including benefits, covered through the county's payroll reserve, according to the county clerk.

"This position will focus on getting the animals that are in our control and try to get those animals into wanting homes," Sheriff Cooke said.

Sheriff Cooke has also appointed Lt. Jared Alton as the new shelter supervisor. However, Cooke acknowledges that one coordinator alone won't solve the shelter's challenges.

"We can't expect this coordinator to work seven days a week," Cooke said.

Animal advocates agree that more staffing is needed beyond the single coordinator position.

"There's a lack of staffing and that's what it is. One person is not going to solve that we still need more," said Ronald Ducharme, an editor with Rescue Magazine.

Ducharme is pushing for additional resources to meet community demand.

"When it comes to funding I am asking that we fund two kennel techs and two ACO's (Animal Control Officer) because we need to meet the demand of the community," Ducharme said.

The sheriff is exploring additional solutions, including grants and possible partnerships with Texas A&M to bring interns into the shelter.

Animal control officials view the coordinator as progress but not a complete fix to underlying issues.

"Yes it will help get rescues to take these animals but it's not going to fix the problem because we have irresponsible pet owners out here," said a Killeen Animal Control officer.

Sheriff Cooke emphasized that his primary focus remains public safety while addressing the shelter's challenges.

"My mission is public safety," Cooke said.

