Animal advocates increase pressure to expand funding and resources for Bell County animal shelter

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Animal advocates in Bell County are urging county leaders to increase funding and transition the local animal shelter into a no-kill facility after more than 600 dogs and cats have been euthanized in 2025 so far. Ahead of Monday’s budget vote, supporters are calling for resources such as an outreach coordinator to help network adoptions and reduce euthanizations. Precinct 4 Commissioner Louie Minor has voiced support for the changes, pointing to Williamson County’s $4 million shelter budget as a model compared to Bell County’s $620,000 allocation.



More than 600 dogs and cats were euthanized at the Bell County Animal Shelter in 2025 so far.

Advocates are pushing for the shelter to become a no-kill facility.

Requests to the Commissioners Court include an outreach coordinator and increased budget in the 2025–26 tax plan.

Commissioner Louie Minor supports the changes and toured Williamson County’s shelter, which operates with a $4 million budget, compared to Bell County’s $620,000.

The Commissioners Court will vote Monday on the county budget, which could impact shelter funding.

Check out the concerns:

Animal advocates increase pressure to expand funding, resources for Bell County animal shelter

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local animal advocates are urging Bell County leaders to take action after more than 600 dogs were euthanized at the county’s animal shelter in the past year.

“They need to listen to their community,” said Dorothy Sanders, a longtime animal advocate. “The community spoke out two years ago, and here we are again asking for increased budgets and resources.”

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Advocates are calling for the shelter to transition to a no-kill facility and for the Commissioners Court to dedicate additional resources in the 2025-26 tax budget, which is scheduled for a vote Monday.

Among the requests is funding for an outreach coordinator to network animals for adoption.

25 News' Marc Monroy was sent a proposal from Sanders for how a outreach coordinator would operate if acquired:



Public Safety: Frees Animal Control officers to focus on enforcement and compliance.

Frees Animal Control officers to focus on enforcement and compliance. Cost Savings: Higher adoptions and rescues reduce estimated $15-$25/day per animal shelter costs.

Higher adoptions and rescues reduce estimated $15-$25/day per animal shelter costs. Efficiency: Coordinates donations, volunteers, and rescues - lowering animal control burden.

Coordinates donations, volunteers, and rescues - lowering animal control burden. Prevention: Reduces costly long-term stays, medical expenses, and euthanasia.

Reduces costly long-term stays, medical expenses, and euthanasia. Accountability: Direct reporting ensures transparency and builds public trust.

Direct reporting ensures transparency and builds public trust. Recommendation: Fund this position under Commissioners Court for fiscal oversight and cost savings. Placing it under the Sheriff's Office creates mission conflict that reduces effectiveness. This ensures higher adoptions, lower shelter costs, and stronger public trust— maximizing taxpayer return.

“We want an outreach coordinator in order to network the animals — cats and dogs — so that they’re not euthanized,” said Frances Fischer, co-founder of Journey Home Rescue.

Advocates have called for the removal of the Bell County Sheriff's Office oversight to a more "suitable" overseer.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the shelter, issued a statement saying it awaits direction from commissioners on “future plans and fiscal requirements for additional duties outside Public Safety.”

"Many groups and citizens, currently working with Commissioner Louie Minor, have asked for an adoption manager to facilitate rescues and adoptions. When Sheriff Cooke took office, he became aware of the concerns regarding the animal shelter that had grown over the past few years. The facility opened in 2011 as an animal control center to support the directive of Public Safety. The Animal Shelter has evolved over the years into a shelter/rescue-type facility, straying from the original directive." - Corey Powell, Bell County Sheriff's Office

Precinct 4 Commissioner Louie Minor said he hopes to gain support from his colleagues to increase funding and reduce euthanizations.

“All we need is two more commissioners to agree with me so the killing can stop,” Minor said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

The Commissioners Court holds the power to remove the Sheriff's Office as the overseer.

Minor recently toured the Williamson County animal shelter, which operates with about $4 million annually. He noted the sharp contrast with Bell County, which allocates about $620,000 for its shelter despite serving a population of nearly 405,000.

“There’s so many things that they’re getting right down there in Williamson County,” Minor said. “If we can implement half of the things they’re doing down there, we’ll be good.”

Here's a funding comparison with neighboring counties, according to Public Accountability for Animal Welfare, an advocacy group:



McLennan County: $3,344,914 and is overseen by Waco Animal Services

$3,344,914 and is overseen by Williamson County: $3,964,766 and is overseen by it's Sheriff's Office

$3,964,766 and is overseen by it's Travis County: $16,000,000 and is overseen by it's Health & Human Services

For Sanders, the issue goes beyond numbers.

“It’s alarming and concerning, the transparency about the sharing of data, the transparency about who they’re euthanizing and the reason why they’re euthanizing,” Sanders said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

25 News asked the department about the advocate's claims on lack of transparency, here's what they said: "The Sheriff’s Office has received over the last month and a half a large number of Open Records Requests for documents concerning the animal shelter. All have been complied with."

A public meeting will be held at the courthouse Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. to make a final vote on the proposed 2025-26 budget.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.