BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — More than 600 animals have been euthanized at the Bell County Animal Shelter in 2025, prompting public outcry and calls for reform. Advocates and rescue groups are demanding transparency, more shelter space, and a shift away from sheriff’s department oversight. Commissioner Louie Minor says he supports moving shelter management to a different department to improve outcomes.



More than 600 animals have been euthanized at the Bell County Animal Shelter in 2025.

A spike in euthanizations in late June was linked to a pneumonia outbreak, per the sheriff’s department.

Animal advocates are calling for more transparency, additional shelter space, and a shift away from sheriff’s office oversight.

Commissioner Louie Minor held a public meeting to hear concerns and expressed support for reform.

The sheriff’s department says all euthanization decisions follow state law and public safety guidelines.

New leadership and partnerships are being introduced to improve shelter operations and volunteer engagement.

Check out out neighbors concerns:

Public pressure mounts after 621 euthanizations at Bell County Animal Shelter in 2025

A growing number of animal advocates and rescue organizations are demanding changes at the Bell County Animal Shelter following reports that more than 600 animals have been euthanized so far this year.

Commissioner Louie Minor, Precinct 4, hosted a public meeting Friday afternoon to hear directly from concerned community members, shelter volunteers, and leaders from local animal organizations.

The concerns stem from volunteer emails to the Bell County Commissioners Court detailing what they called an unusual and alarming rise in euthanizations.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“It was shocking and surprising,” said Dorene Burlew with Journey Home Rescue.

According to data from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, 621 animals have been euthanized this year. A spike in euthanizations occurred between June 17 and June 30. Officials cited a pneumonia outbreak during that time.

Frances Fischer, co-founder of Journey Home Rescue, tells 25 News' Marc Monroy her organization wants more documentation and clarity from the shelter.

“We’re looking for transparency and we’re looking for the truth and we’re looking for documents to show what actually is going on,” Fischer said.

She and others believe shelter capacity is a key issue.

“We’re coming to find out that Bell County has a high number of residents but not enough kennels. That means the euthanization rate is going to be higher because there’s no place to house the animals,” she added.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Animal Advisory Board member Anca Neagu echoed that view, saying additional space is essential for reducing euthanasia rates.

“There’s so many animals, so many people disregarding animal welfare,” she said.

Minor told attendees he supports removing the shelter from the oversight of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

“Right now the animal shelter is under the sheriff’s department and we have the ability to move that from the department,” Minor said. “Your voice is very important — more important than mine.”

In addition, Minor says he will tour the Williamson County Animal Shelter to get an idea of the "good work" that shelter is doing.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office did not appear at Friday’s meeting but issued a series of written statements to 25 News.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Deputies say decisions to euthanize animals are made in accordance with state law and involve certified animal control officers. They take into account factors such as illness, injury, aggression, or whether the animal is feral.

"Staff makes decisions in consultation with certified animal control officers, as mandated by state law," said Corey Powell, a spokesperson with the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

"Staff addressed illness, injury, and whether the animals are considered vicious and aggressive, as well as their status as feral."

In some cases, rescue organizations say they were denied animals they specialize in treating. The sheriff’s department defended those decisions, citing public safety.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"The rescue groups are also considered by our public, which we must keep safe, and the release of an animal known to be unsafe, even to them, is unacceptable in the interest of public safety," Powell said.

In response to criticism, the sheriff’s office says it has brought in new leadership and is now partnering with Ronald Ducharme, a nationally recognized animal advocate and editor of Rescue Magazine, to improve volunteer engagement and shelter operations.

The department also emphasized that the facility operates as a limited-euthanasia shelter and is working to reduce the rate while continuing to protect public safety.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"We are actively working to identify and implement strategies to reduce euthanasia rates further while maintaining the health and safety of all animals in our care," the spokesperson added.

Minor said he plans to continue working with advocates and county leaders to explore a long-term solution, including the possibility of transitioning to a no-kill shelter model.

There will be a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4th, open to the public at the courthouse.