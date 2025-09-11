‘If this thing goes up, I’m leaving’: Copperas Cove residents, businesses weigh in on proposed street fee

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — A proposal to add a street maintenance fee in Copperas Cove is sparking conversation among residents, business owners and community leaders.

City leaders say the fee would directly fund improvements to the city’s road conditions.

Stephen Bennett, a local business owner, questioned whether the proposal would help or hurt the city’s business climate.

“Do you think that a prospective Copperas Cove business person or someone wanting to come to Cove to do business, this is going to be an enticement or detractor?” Bennett asked.

Matthew Coolman, membership coordinator for the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, said the issue is not clear cut.

“It’s a mixed bag, I would say that,” Coolman said.

For longtime resident Faye Alexander, the fee would be an added cost to her monthly bills.

“Ten dollars a month on a fixed – I call it more of a retirement community. You have a lot of citizens that are retired, and that extra little $10 can hurt somebody,” Alexander said.

Business owner Mario Vasquez said the fee could be the final straw for his store.

“I’m going to be honest with you, we already have a plan to leave Copperas Cove. If this thing goes up, I’m leaving, we’re packing our bags, and we’re going to a city that’s going to embrace us,” Vasquez said.

The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce has distributed surveys to gather community feedback and present it to City Council. Concerns raised include potential layoffs, budget cuts and price increases.

Beth Galick-Carney, president of the chamber, emphasized the importance of residents voicing their opinions.

“This is just a proposed fee, it’s not set yet. So the more people that come and talk and give their opinion, the more likely there is to be change,” Galick-Carney said.

Alexander said she plans to go door to door to make sure neighbors are informed.

“I want to get the word out to the community as much as I can. I’m going to walk door to door and knock on the doors and let people know,” Alexander said.

This Saturday, some residents are hosting what they’re calling a “citizen town hall” at The House on Main in downtown Copperas Cove to continue the conversation about the proposed fee.

