WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Drivers across Central Texas have spent much of the past year navigating major construction zones, and transportation officials said more work is ahead in 2026 as several long-term projects continue.

Watch the full story here:

A look at 2026: More road construction ahead for Waco

TxDOT Public Information Officer Jake Smith said some of the biggest construction efforts in 2025 included Interstate 35 in South Waco and the twin bridges project over Lake Waco. Both projects began this year and will continue into next year, with completion expected in 2029.

Smith also highlighted a “Super 2” project on State Highway 6 from Meridian to Hico, which added periodic passing lanes to help traffic move more safely along the rural highway. The improvements are intended to ease congestion and improve flow for drivers.

He said every project TxDOT delivers is designed to support the growing region.

“Any project we deliver to our constituents is going to address safety, congestion, capacity, connectivity, or at least a combination thereof,” Smith said. “And so we’re confident that whenever we put out a project, deliver it, it’s going to serve the local constituents and the pass-through travelers as well.”

Another project Waco drivers may have noticed is the Waco Drive rehabilitation effort. The overlay and road surface improvement project included new striping and bridge repairs and is expected to wrap up next year.

As 2026 approaches, Smith said drivers can expect continued work across the district.

“For 2026 it’s going to be a little bit more of the same in terms of Interstate 35, State Highway 6, the twin bridges,” Smith said.

“Be on the lookout for our work zones, whether it’s major construction projects or even if our maintenance crews are doing rehabilitation or patching potholes. Whatever it may be, no matter how small or how large the work zone may be, be on the lookout for our crews. We want to get home safely. We want the traveling public to be safe.”

Smith said TxDOT appreciates the public’s patience as crews push forward on hundreds of millions of dollars in roadway improvements.

“We certainly appreciate everyone’s patience. We are delivering on these projects,” Smith said. “Just know that once they’re done, you’re looking at improvements to safety, connectivity for a growing area. Texas is growing, certainly in Central Texas, and so it’s important to note that we aren’t only delivering projects that address capacity for now, but decades to come.”

Follow Allison on social media!