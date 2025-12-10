‘We are helpless’: Central Texas couple fears losing home after mortgage scam

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Central Texas couple said they are on the brink of losing their home after falling victim to a scammer who used their real mortgage information to convince them he worked for their lender.

Gary and Holly Borum said they were behind on their mortgage payments and in the middle of a loan modification when a man contacted them, claiming to be with their mortgage company.

The couple said their lender was temporarily changing how they made payments during the modification process, which made the call seem legitimate.

“He knew all my information. He knew the exact amount. He knew what the modification was for three months, so he knew all my details,” Gary said.

Gary said the caller identified himself as “Jason” and instructed him to send his payments through Walmart using a barcode. Believing the request was part of the modification process, he followed the instructions for two months.

“This guy called me, named Jason, and he said, ‘Hey, you need to make it through Walmart, this barcode I'm going to send you.’ … So I did the September and October payments the way he said,” Gary said.

The couple later learned none of the payments ever reached their lender.

“So I’m out over $5,000 that should have gone toward my mortgage,” Gary said.

Gary said he has filed a police report, submitted a complaint to the FBI and contacted multiple fraud agencies. He has not received a response.

“I’ve sent a letter to the mortgage company and talked to them, trying to work out another, hopefully, modification with them,” he said.

When asked what would happen if the company cannot help, Gary said, “Then they foreclose.” He estimated that could happen, “within 30 days or so.”

The Borums said they are sharing their story in hopes of preventing others from going through a similar situation.

“That’s what I should have done… I should have called the company and said, ‘Hey, what’s going on, why didn’t this get reflected?’” Gary said.

“I’m waiting. I’m still putting up Christmas decorations. I have not started packing. I’m putting my foot down. This is my house… I am keeping my house. I am not moving,” Holly added.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam should contact local law enforcement or file a complaint through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

