Email: Allison.Hill@kxxv.com

Allison Hill serves as the Neighborhood Reporter for Gatesville and Lampasas County.

Allison Hill joined 25 News KXXV in June of 2024. She is a multimedia journalist who has a passion for storytelling, making connections within the community, and bringing solid news to Central Texas.

Prior to KXXV, Allison was the morning reporter at KCBD NewsChannel 11 in Lubbock, Texas.

During Allison’s time there, she also produced the noon and 4 o’clock newscasts.

While working at KCBD, Allison attended Texas Tech University. She graduated Cum Laude in May of 2024 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a concentration in Political Journalism. Outside of school, she was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Allison is excited to start a new chapter in her career and looks forward to continuing to do what she loves at KXXV!