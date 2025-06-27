Copperas Cove ISD weighs bond proposal for November election

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove Independent School District may be asking voters to approve a bond this November – the first time in two decades.

“The average district in the State of Texas is forced to call a bond every 10 years. It’s been 20 years since a bond has passed in Copperas Cove ISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins.

Watch district leaders tell Allison about the proposal:

Copperas Cove ISD weighs bond proposal for November elections

District leaders said the biggest concern is the condition of aging facilities, which no longer meet the needs of today’s students.

“That was the number one question that I got from the community. ‘What are you going to do about the bond?’ My response has been, ‘What are we going to do about facilities?’” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said education has evolved, and school buildings must evolve with it.

“When this building was built, and a kid got a high school diploma, that was a great thing. The kid rode off into the next phase of their life. Today, the next generation of workforce has been pushed into public schools, and that’s part of our mission now. Our facilities don’t really align with that,” he said.

Nellie Perez, a Copperas Cove ISD parent and teacher, agreed change is needed.

“I wholeheartedly keep on telling my 8th graders, go to the high school and get yourself a trade, a degree, a certificate. It’s in your hands. Walk away with not only your high school diploma, but an advancement, because I want them to out-do what they’ve seen around them,” she said.

Beyond basic repairs like air conditioning systems and replacements, the bond would include major upgrades to Copperas Cove High School to better support career readiness – both inside and outside the classroom.

“An investment – we do it every day. We invest in our homes, we invest in our cars, we invest in everything. Why not our students? Why not our community?” Perez said.

To determine the scope of the need, a community committee visited each campus. With assistance from a Texas Association of School Boards facilities assessment, the district estimates it will take roughly $400 million to update schools for the next 10 to 20 years.

“That’s where we are. We either have to invest in our kids, or we will see a decline in the quality of schools for the kids of Cove, and that’s what we are trying to avoid,” Hawkins said.

For now, the district is finalizing plans. The community awaits the school board’s decision on whether to place the bond measure on the November 2025 ballot. They have until August 18.

Hear more from Superintendent Dr. Brent Hawkins:

Q: Why is this bond needed?

Copperas Cove ISD: Why is a bond needed?

Q: What is the $400m figure based on?

Copperas Cove ISD: What's behind the call for a $400m investment?

Q: What do you want voters to know?

Copperas Cove ISD: Talking to the voters

Q: How does this bond differ from others?

Copperas Cove ISD: What's different with this bond?

Follow Allison on social media!