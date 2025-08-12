‘Behind the times’: Gatesville petition to expand alcohol sales falls short on signatures

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Gatesville resident is working to bring expanded alcohol sales to the ballot after a recent petition effort fell short of the required signatures.

Yvonne Williams, a longtime member of the community, is leading the charge to update the city’s alcohol ordinance, which currently only allows the sale of beer and wine. Mixed drinks can be served in restaurants, but only if the business holds a food and beverage certificate.

“In my personal opinion, we are way behind the times,” Williams said.

Gatesville’s current ordinance was passed during the November 2012 election. Williams is hoping to give voters the chance to decide again – this time on whether to expand alcohol sales further.

“Just get it on the ballot, let the people vote on it and decide what if they want this done or not,” she said.

Williams gathered signatures in hopes of getting the measure placed on the November 2025 ballot. However, the effort fell short by about 450 signatures.

“We became more like, I call it semi-wet, where you have to sell 51% more food than you do alcohol. I can't get it on this November ballot, but hopefully next year and that way people can actually decide for themselves by coming out and voting. I was short 450,” Williams said.

Despite the setback, Williams plans to try again in 2026 and is focused on educating the public and building a stronger support network.

“I would like to actually educate the community. I had some people start at kind of the end of this last time I was trying to get the petition done to volunteer, they brought some ideas. So now I'm kind of getting an arsenal of people that will actually start helping and next year I can actually start in January up until July, so I think that would be very helpful,” she said.

In a statement to 25 News, the City of Gatesville confirmed that state rules require petition signatures from at least 25% of the voters who participated in the most recent local election.

In 2024, that number was more than 3,000, meaning at least 809 valid signatures would be needed to qualify for the 2025 ballot.

Williams said she’s optimistic about the potential impact expanded alcohol sales could have on the city’s future.

“I see a potential increase in business. I do believe we have potential around our square, hoping to grow it. One of those things is, I would like to see a taproom. I would like to see a winery for tasting. There's several options that would give potential business owners and new business owners a chance to come in,” she said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

