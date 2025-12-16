WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With Christmas just days away, shipping deadlines are closing in for shoppers hoping to get gifts delivered on time, as retailers and the U.S. Postal Service prepare for the busiest week of the holiday season.

Holiday shipping deadlines tighten as retailers, USPS brace for busiest week

Retailers say last-minute shoppers should pay close attention to delivery dates at checkout as holiday order volume continues to climb. Amazon says this is one of its busiest times of the year, with order volume increasing by as much as 40% during November and December.

Daniel Martin, an Amazon spokesperson, said customers should avoid waiting until the final days before Christmas to place orders.

“Don't wait till the last minute. There's tons of deals still available across virtually every category that you can imagine. So whether you're looking for holiday decor, holiday gifts, kitchen essentials, you name it. I'm a father. I look at things like diapers and wipes, and there's really deals across every category,” Martin said.

Amazon encourages customers to closely monitor delivery windows and to look for the “arrives before Christmas” message before completing a purchase. The company says same-day delivery is available in thousands of cities for select items, including delivery options through Christmas Eve.

As delivery volume increases nationwide, the U.S. Postal Service says this week will be its busiest of the year. Customer traffic at post offices has steadily increased since Dec. 1, and millions of holiday cards and packages are expected to move through the system.

For delivery before Christmas Day, the Postal Service recommends mailing packages by Dec. 17 for USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail, Dec. 18 for Priority Mail, and Dec. 20 for Priority Mail Express within the contiguous United States. Deadlines for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories vary slightly.

Post office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with regular mail delivery resuming the following business days. USPS officials say services and hours may vary by location and recommend customers check with their local post office for details.

Meanwhile, with more packages landing on doorsteps, Amazon is also encouraging customers to take steps to protect deliveries from theft.

“There are several different delivery options that customers need to be aware of. I'd say first and foremost, make sure that you sign up for notifications and tracking. This is within the app or within the web page, so that you get notified when that item arrives, you get the picture of it on your doorstep, you know where it is, you know when it was placed, and within that is map tracking,” Martin said.

Amazon says customers can also use hidden drop-off locations, schedule delivery windows, or send packages to secure lockers and pickup sites.

